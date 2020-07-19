Three fake naxals including woman arrested in Khammam

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Sathupalli (Khammam): Police have arrested three fake naxals, including a female INTUC leader, for allegedly extorting money from an SCCL contractor at Sathupalli in Khammam district.

In a joint operation supervised by the ACP (Task Force) G Venkat Rao and Kallur ACP Venkatesh, an amount of Rs 2.80 lakh, two air pistols, two cars and mobile phones of the accused were also seized.

The accused were identified as Thatipamula Vijayalakshmi, a leader of the INTUC at Godavarikhani-Ramagundam area and resident of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, Manoj Kumar and his brother-in-law Harish of Velpukonda village in Medak district.

Sathupalli Inspector of Police (CI) Ramakanth informed the press on Sunday that they received a complaint from the owners and managers of Mahalakshmi Mining Company that they had been receiving extortion calls from persons claiming to be Maoists.

On July 5, some persons visited the company office at Sathupalli and threatend to kill the local manager and blow up their offices if they failed to pay Rs 50 lakh in cash. On the night of July 12, they again came to the office and extorted Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint.

Again on Saturday, Manoj Kumar and Harish came to Sathupalli and collected Rs 1 lakh. The police who tracked the phone calls and movements of the accused arrested and remanded them. During interrogation, Manoj Kumar confessed that they were doing everything at the behest of Vijayalakshmi, who was also arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on Sunday. The manhunt for another man involved in the case was on, CI Ramakanth informed.

