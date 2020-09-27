Three fishermen stranded in Manair river near Challur

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Karimnagar: Three fishermen were stranded in the middle of Manair river near Challur of Veenavanka mandal. Police and revenue officials rushed the spot and began rescue operation by deploying rescue teams.

Neduri Ravi, Neduri Srinivas of Challur and Thirupati of Pachunur of Manakondur mandal ventured into the river for fishing at around 3 pm.

Initially, they tried to fish near the bank of the river, but gradually went inside the river. As the water flow in the middle was severe, they got washed away for some distance and managed to catch hold of some trees.

While Ravi and Srinivas are in a safe zone, Thirupati appeared to be in a dangerous situation. After coming to know about the incident, Huzurabad ACP Sundaragiri Srinivas, Veenavanka Tahsildhar Kanakaiah, SI Kiran Reddy rushed to the spot and monitoring the situation by camping at the spot.

A rescue team from Karimnagar was brought to the spot and began operation to rescue stranded fishermen. Water flow in the Manair river has risen following discharge of water from Lower Manair Dam by lifting flood gates during the last few days.

