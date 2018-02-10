Three foreigners held with drugs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Busting yet another drug racket in the city, the West Zone Task Force on Friday nabbed three foreigners from Banjara Hills and seized 20 grams of cocaine and three grams of heroin from them. The arrested persons were identified as Anold Martians Donlock, 28, a cargo worker in Mumbai and a native of Free Town, Sierra Leone; Okorie John Chukwu, 26, a Nizam College student and Orji Philip Kelechukwu, 27, another student, both Nigerians. All three were residents of Zaheera Nagar, Road No1, Banjara Hills.

According to police, Donlock came to Mumbai in 2016 on a tourist visa and was working in a cargo firm. He came to Hyderabad last year and stayed at Banjara Hills. Chukwu came on a student visa too and stayed at Yapral. He was earlier arrested by the LB Nagar police in a drugs case. Kelechukwu was currently pursuing an engineering course in Osmania University.

“The trio used their local dialects to communicate with each other and established a drug network in major Indian cities,” police said, adding that Donlock, who regularly visited pubs in Mumbai and consumed cocaine, had decided to take up peddling drugs and roped in the other two. “Donlock procured cocaine and heroin from Mumbai for Rs 2,000 per gram and handed it over to others to sell it for Rs 10,000. They shared the profits,” police said.

On Friday, the three were waiting at Zaheera Nagar along with the drugs to sell them to customers when they were caught. They, along with the seized drugs, were handed over to the Banjara Hills police for further investigation.