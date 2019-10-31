Three forester officials suspended in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Mancherial: Three foresters were suspended for allegedly failing to curb timber smuggling and conniving with a smuggler in the Tallapet forest range. An order to this effect was issued on Wednesday night. Jannaram Forest Division Officer S Madhava Rao said the suspended foresters were B Shesharao, forest section officer of Medaripet; and J Santhosh and Sridhar, forest beat officers of Lingapur and Medaripet. Eleven officials were shuffled, he said. The officials were reportedly involved in shipping of teak timber in a vehicle, which was seized in Luxettipet recently.

