Three from Karnataka drown in Jagadgiri Gutta quarry

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: A visit to a family function turned into a tragedy for a family from Karnataka on Sunday. Three persons of the family drowned in a quarry in Jagadgiri Gutta on Sunday morning. According to the police, the trio, identified as Anita (30), Yeshwanth (10) and Ellamma (65), all natives of Karnataka had come to the city to attend a house warming ceremony function of their relatives at Jagadgiri Gutta.

“The family went to a small quarry to bath and get ready for the function. Yeshwanth slipped and drowned. His mother Anita tried to save him and she too drowned. Noticing both of them struggling, Ellamma attempted to save but in vain,” said Station House Officer, Jagadgirigutta police station, K Srinivasulu said.

The police on information rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered and bodies shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.