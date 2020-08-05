Three gangs of vehicle lifters arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Hyderabad: Three gangs of vehicle lifters involved in a series of theft and cheating cases were arrested by the city police on Wednesday. The police recovered 77 two-wheelers from them.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar said the gangs were stealing vehicles in the city and later with the help of two employees of a transport company at Begum Bazaar, shifting them to Nizamabad.

“They were involved in cases of theft in different police stations in the city and neighbouring Cyberabad and Rachakonda. Along with the offenders we also arrested the receivers of the stolen vehicles and those who were helping in sending the stolen vehicles to Nizamabad for re-sale,” he said.

The Commissioner said two employees of a parcel service helped the gang in shifting the stolen vehicles to Nizamabad and did not maintain proper records.

“The special drive was taken up by the city police following instances of two-wheeler thefts in the city. Special teams were constituted to track down the offenders, receivers and others involved,” he added.

