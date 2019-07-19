Three GoT stars nominate themselves for Emmys

By | Published: 7:50 pm

The insanely popular drama series Game of Thrones earned a whopping 32 Emmy nominations for its final season. But, surprisingly, not all nods were submitted by HBO. Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy and Gwendoline Christie, who portrayed Brienne of Tarth along with Carice van Houten, who played the mysterious Melisandre in the show recently received Emmy nominations that caught many by surprise.

All the three got their nominations for their work in the epic fantasy series’ final season, without HBO’s help. All three actors self-submitted themselves in their respected Emmys category.

Christie received a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, Allen for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and van Houten for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

To get nominated, the stars, via their teams, submitted themselves and paid a $225 entry fee.

“Playing Brienne of Tarth has truly been an honour and I am beyond grateful for this nomination,” Christie said when the nominations were announced.”This character has changed my life and redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself. Thank you to George RR Martin, David Benioff and DB Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, HBO and our incredible cast and crew. Lastly, apologies to my taxi driver who endured my screams, sobs and pure joy when getting this incredible news,” Christie added.

“The truth is, I’m at a loss for words! Thank you to the Academy for recognizing me alongside such formidable actors,” said Allen. The cable network had submitted actors Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for their Emmy nominations.This is not the first time ‘GoT’ has entered the race of Emmys. Till date, the HBO series has been nominated 161 times and won 47 Emmys.