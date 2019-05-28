Three govt officials held on graft charges Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught three government officials on charges of accepting bribe in separate cases in the city and its suburbs.

In the first case, Mohammed Ahmed, a Superintendent in Accounts section at the office of General Manager and Maintenance in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), was caught red-handed by the ACB officials for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a complainant.

Ahmed, who is presently posted at Goshamahal office, demanded bribe from the complainant Bolli Sri Hari, a SEW employee at Moghalpura section in Goshamahal, for processing and forwarding Hari’s pending salary bill and Pay Revision Commission (PRC) arrears.

The ACB has recovered the bribe amount from the possession of Ahmed and his hands tested positive in the chemical test, officials said.

In a separate case, the ACB officials caught D Ramesh, an Assistant Divisional Engineer (Operations), TSSPDCL at his office in Miyapur sub-division, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,500 through TSSPDCL Sub-Engineer K Pandu from a complainant T Kishore to install a meter.

The ACB officials produced Ahmed, Ramesh and Pandu before the special court for ACB cases after which they were remanded in to judicial custody. In case of demand of bribe by any employee of HMWS&SB and TSSPDCL, the ACB has requested the public to contact the toll-free number 1064 for taking action as per law.