Three hacked to death in different incidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons were murdered in different places in the city on Wednesday.

In Banjara Hills, a 26-year-old man was murdered after a brawl with his friends. According to the police, Shaik Razaaq (26) of Tolichowki had come along with his friend Ghouse, an auto-rickshaw driver, to Syednagar early on Wednesday to meet some friends. The two consumed liquor after which an argument broke out between them. Razaaq was reportedly attacked by Ghouse resulting in his death, said S Kalinga Rao, SHO (Banjara Hills), adding that Ghouse was absconding.

In another case, a worker at a hotel was murdered by his colleague at SR Nagar. Police said the suspect, Ghouse, worked at Siva Reddy Sweets at Madhuranagar in SR Nagar. On Tuesday night, he had an argument with another worker V Srinivas allegedly over the latter spreading rumours about Ghouse having an extramarital affair. “Ghouse punched Srinivas on the face and hit on his chest after which he collapsed and died,” police said.

In the third case at Chilkalguda, a man allegedly murdered his wife after she refused to give him money for liquor. The victim Maha Lakshmi (22) lived on the pavement with her husband Gautham (24). The couple earned out their living by seeking alms. “On Tuesday evening, Gautham demanded money which she refused. An argument broke out between them following which Gautham attacked his wife with a knife resulting in her death,” said A Balagangi Reddy, SHO (Chilkalguda).

