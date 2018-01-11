Three held on charges of human trafficking in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police on Wednesday conducted raids on Rain Spa and Salon centre in Madhapur and arrested three persons, including an organiser, for their alleged involvement in flesh trade.

Police said that the three victims, who were natives of Uttar Dhabirpura of West Bengal, Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad of Gujarat, were rescued.

The arrested persons were Sunil Naik (22), K Pratap (48) and Abhishek Jain (24). The key organisers, Vishnu and Abhi, are absconding.

“Sunil Naik along with Vishnu and Abhi were running a flesh trade racket by setting up the spa and saloon in Madhapur,” said Madhapur Inspector Kalinga Rao. Police seized eight mobile phones and Rs.7,090 and shifted the victims to a rehabilitation centre. Further investigation is on.