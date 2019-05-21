Three held for attack on NIMS doctor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Anger among the healthcare workers over attack on Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) continued to simmer, even as Punjagutta Police have taken into custody three persons for their alleged involvement in the incident.

According to the police, the arrested persons have been identified as P Susheel, C Vijay Kumar and L Sandeep, all residents of Bhoiguda and they would be produced in the court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the NIMS resident doctors on Tuesday have continued to protest citing frequent attacks on healthcare workers and have demanded a lasting solution.

The resident doctors demanded that the State government intervene and immediately deploy Special Protection Force (SPF) personnel at emergencies and operation theatres.

“According to our estimates, we require close to 160 security personnel at NIMS but we only have 60 personnel hired by a private security agency. Almost all the security personnel are old and not competent enough to provide security at high stress areas in a hospital like emergencies,” says Dr G Srinivas, a senior member of NIMS Residents Doctors Association.

The doctors also received support from Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) over the incident. “We condemn the attack on senior doctors at NIMS. Armed SPF must be posted round the clock at emergency areas. There is also a need to maintain proper communication with relatives of patients over the mode of treatment,” said president, TGDA, Dr Pallam Praveen. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana State also held a meeting of senior doctors at its office on Koti over the incident on Tuesday.