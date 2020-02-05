Three held for murder of rowdy sheeter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons involved in the murder of a rowdy sheeter at Kamatipura in the old city last week were arrested by the police on Wednesday. The police seized three knives, motorcycles and mobile phones from them.

The suspects were identified as Tajuddin alias Taj Nawab (33), Mohd Ali (25), Shareefuddin and Shareef Nawab, all residents of Fateh Darwaza. One of their associates, Azeem Khan (38), is absconding.

Charminar ACP B Anjaiah said the trio had on Saturday attacked Syed Imran, a scrap dealer from Moinpura in Kamatipura, against whom a history sheet is maintained by the Kamatipura police, resulting in serious injuries.

“There was some personal enmity between Tajuddin and Syed Imran. Hence the trio hatched a plan and attacked him with sharp edged weapons on Saturday night. He died early on Sunday while undergoing treatment,” said the ACP.

Soon after the murder three teams were formed by the police and the suspects were nabbed early on Wednesday. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

