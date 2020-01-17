Three held for organising rave party in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Friday arrested three organisers of rave party who allegedly organised it at a pub earlier this week.

According to the police, rave party organisers Prasad, Srinivas Reddy and Mohd Moni have been taken into custody and they are being questioned in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the pub owner Santosh Reddy and its manager Bharath are still absconding, said AR Srinivas, Joint Commissioner of Police and DCP, West Zone.

Prasad went absconding soon after the Hyderabad Task Force in a joint operation with the West Zone police raided the pub late on Monday. Officials had detained 22 women who were caught performing obscene dances at the party. However, the women were released after being counseled.

The police raided the pub acting on a tip-off. The women told the police personnel that they were brought to Hyderabad from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh to perform at the event.

