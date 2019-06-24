Three held for robbing hotel worker in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police arrested three persons for attacking a hotel worker and robbing him of Rs 10,000 on Sunday night. The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Jamsheed alias Sohail (21) of Aghapura, Mohd Arbazuddin alias Abbu Krish (19) of Subhanpura and Waheed Hussain (19) of Nampally. “On Sunday night, the trio attacked Mohd Iqbal while he was on his way home. They snatched Rs 10,000 from him,” Inspector T Amrutha Reddy said. The police registered a case of robbery and arrested the trio on Monday.