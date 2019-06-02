Three held for selling drugs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (East) team caught three persons, who were allegedly involved in selling drugs. The sleuths seized ecstasy tablets, MDMA drug, LSD blots and Hash oil at their instance.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught K Bhasker, 27, an electrician from Filmnagar, M Vishal, 25, of Hydernagar and M Abhilash of Brindavan colony in Old Alwal.

According to Additional DCP Task Force S Chaitanya Kumar, the accused person, K Bhasker who hails from East Godavari in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was staying along with Vishal in a rented accommodation. Both of them were addicted to ganja and regularly used it.

“Due to financial crisis both Vishal and Bhaskar planned to trade in Hash oil as it is available easily in Andhra Pradesh. They brought the oil and started selling in the city. During their business they came in contact with one Abhilash who was also into drug trade. Abhilash and Vishal went to Bengaluru and brought the LSD blots, MDMA drug and ecstasy pills and started selling it in the city,” the official said.

On a tip off, the team caught the three persons and seized 5 LSD blots, one gram of MDMA drug, 9 pills of ecstasy and 100 ml of hash oil.

The arrested persons along with the property were handed over to the Banjara Hills police station for further action.