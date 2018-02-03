Three held in Hyderabad with 6 kilos of marijuana

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force on Friday arrested three persons at Balaram Galli in Mangalhat and seized six kilos of marijuana from them.

The arrested persons were identified as K Srinivas, 38, a car driver from Boduppal; A Manoj Singh, 35, from Jummeraat Bazaar and Deepak Singh, 18, from Mangalhat.

According to the police, Srinivas was earlier arrested by the police in a drug peddling case and was released from prison in June last year. Manoj too was earlier held by the Shahinayathgunj police and detained under the Preventive Detention Act. The two had become friends while in prison.

After being released from prison, Manoj contacted Srinivas and asked him to sell six kilos of marijuana. Srinivas then purchased the drug for Rs 3000 per kilo from a source in Visakhapatnam and sold two kilos to Manoj.

Deepak then brought the drug to Mangalhat and was waiting for prospective customers, when he was nabbed. Based on his confession, the others were nabbed.