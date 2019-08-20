Three held in Hyderabad for posting obscene pics on woman’s FB profile

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by uploading obscene pictures and videos on her Facebook profile.

According to the Rachakonda Cybercrime police, Vannala Rakesh (19), Chinthakindi Mahesh (23) and Md Ghouse (21) from Ankushapur village of Ghatkesar were harassing a woman from their village by posting obscene pictures and videos on her Facebook profile without her knowledge.

The police said the woman had rejected Rakesh’s proposal to marry him. Rakesh, who knew her user ID and password, then logged into her Facebook profile and posted obscene pictures gathered from the Internet, along with phone numbers of the victim and her parents, due to which they received lewd phone calls and messages from strangers. Rakesh’s friends Mahesh and Ghouse helped him commit the offence, the police said.

