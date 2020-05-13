Three held in Hyderabad for transporting banned tobacco products

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The North Zone Task Force intercepted a car and caught three persons on charges of illegally transporting banned tobacco products at Bowenpally here on Tuesday. Police seized the tobacco products, a car and other material, all put together worth Rs 5 lakh from them.

They were illegally transporting banned gutkha, cigarettes and other products violating the lockdown. The arrested persons were Anil Kumar Agarwal from Jeedimetla, Vinod Tiwari from Sanathnagar and Mohd Abdul Majid from Balanagar.

Police said Agarwal migrated from Rajasthan to Hyderabad and started marketing tobacco products. He stored the material in a warehouse in Fatehnagar in Sanathnagar and was supplying to customers from there with the help of his associates.

On a tip-off, the Task Force nabbed the gang and handed over to the Bowenpally police for further action.

