Three held in Hyderabad with daggers

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Hyderabad: The North Zone Task Force conducted simultaneous raids at Punjagutta and Bowenpally and arrested three youngsters on charges of illegal possessing daggers here on Friday. Police said they used to post their pictures on social media accounts creating panic amongst others. Two daggers were seized from them.

The arrested were identified as K Rahul Prakash (25), an employee of Sriram Finance and a resident of Sanathnagar, M Sai Yadav (26) from New Bowenpally and K Arjun Dass (22), a worker in Paradise Hotel and resident of Alwal.

According to the police, Prakash was in illegal possession of the dagger and was found moving in Prashanth Nagar area in Punjagutta. When questioned he said he had purchased the dagger online for Rs 999 last November.

“Recently at the birthday party of one Dinesh Kumar, he clicked pictures with it and posted it on Facebook and shared it via WhatsApp. The dagger he procured is prohibited,” police said. Sai Yadav, a construction worker and Arjun Dass, were friends. Dass recently purchased a dagger from an unidentified person in Secunderabad for Rs 800. “Sai took the dagger from Arjun Dass and clicked pictures with it. They too shared the pictures on social media,” police said. The duo was nabbed while moving in Kamsari Bazar area in Bowenpally and the dagger was seized from them.

While Prakash along with the dagger was handed over to Punjagutta police, Yadav and Dass were handed over to the Bowenpally police for further action.