Three held in kidnap case of Hyderabad businessman

Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: It was a group of youngsters, all aged around 22, that kidnapped financier Gajender Parekh of Domalguda and released him after taking a ransom of Rs.1 crore. Three of them were nabbed by the Hyderabad Task Force here on Tuesday, while the police are on the lookout for the remaining two.

Mohammed Almas, 21, Mohammed Akbar, 22, and Mir Shafeeq Ali, 19, along with two of their friends had on Sunday kidnapped Parekh, owner of Maina Finance Company, Domalguda.

Almas, a used car dealer was Parekh’s friend for the last four years and had business dealings with him. Recently, he learnt that Parekh’s brother had cheated a finance firm to the tune of Rs.40 crore and suspected that Parekh, being a finance firm owner, would also have a turnover running into crores, after which he conspired with his friends to kidnap Parekh for ransom, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

On Sunday afternoon, they gathered at Moto Zone Motors, owned by Almas in Domalguda. Parekh reached the area to meet a friend around 10 pm.

Waylaid and thrashed

“While Parekh was leaving after meeting his friend, Akbar and the two suspects who are absconding now, waylaid him, thrashed him and forcibly bundled him into their car. In the process, Parekh fractured his left hand,” Anjani Kumar said, adding that Almas and Shafeeq were sitting in another car parked at a distance from the spot, watching the entire episode.

They took him to the house of Almas in Misrigunj, from where they made a ransom call to Parekh’s friend Rahul. Though they initially demanded Rs.3 crore, they settled for Rs.1 crore which Rahul said he could arrange.

Almas and Shafeeq collected the money from Rahul near Little Flower School in Abid Road, after which Almas called Akbar, who released Parekh near the Bombay Juice Centre in Abids and fled the spot.

The gang shared the ransom amount, from which Rs.35 lakh has been recovered. The arrested persons were handed over to the Chikkadpally police for further investigation.

