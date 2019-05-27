Three held for smuggling marijuana in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad:The Secunderabad Government Railway Police on Monday arrested three persons at Secunderabad Railway Station on charges of smuggling marijuana from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi in the Rajdhani Express.

The arrested persons were Ayush Gupta and Rajesh Kumar, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, and Shaik Mojahid of Jharkhand.

As many as 136 kg of marijuana worth over Rs 20 lakh were seized the possession of them, Railway Superintendent of Police (Secunderabad) G Ashok Kumar said at a press conference here.

The trio was transporting the contraband in a second-class air-conditioner coach when the railway police checked them and found the substance. The police registered a case under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the trio and arrested them.