Three held with 51 kg of marijuana in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Police Special Operations Team and the Ghatkesar police arrested three drug peddlers and seized 51 kg of marijuana and cash, all worth Rs 10.3 lakh, from them on Thursday.

Officials said the trio had procured the drug from Visakhapatnam to transport to Shirdi in Maharashtra in a car. The arrested persons were D Vamshi Nayak (24), D Raju Nayak (27) and J Rathanlal (32) from Suryapet district. Two suspects, A Nagaraju (30) from Suryapet and Karan from Maharashtra, were absconding.

According to the police, Vamshi Nayak and his associates had been peddling drugs in Hyderabad and other places for the last three years.

“They procured marijuana from agency areas for Rs 2,000 and sold it here for Rs 7,000 a kg,” the police said. Vamshi Nayak and Nagaraju had criminal cases booked against them for peddling marijuana. They were arrested too. Vamshi Nayak was even detained under the Preventive Detention Act.

After procuring the drug from one Naresh, they were bringing it to Hyderabad via the Outer Ring Road in Ghatkesar in a car when they were nabbed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.