Three held with demonetised currency in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a juvenile, for being in possession of demonetised currency worth Rs 74.71 lakh.

Police said the persons arrested were Mohammed Hafeez (34), a resident of Murgi Chowk, Mohammad Adil (44) of Talabkatta and a 15-year-old boy.

The prime suspect, Hafeez, hatched a plan to earn money by exchanging demonetised currency on commission basis. He used to gather banned notes from businessmen in Rajasthan and bring it here to exchange them with brokers. Based on a tip-off, the SOT police conducted a special check on the city outskirts and caught Hafeez and his accomplices with the demonetised notes.

“The suspects were found moving in a suspicious manner and we recovered a bag from them containing Rs.74.71 lakh demonetised currency,” said G Naveen Kumar, Inspector, SOT, adding that one more member of the gang, Babu Bhai, was absconding.

Apart from the currency, police seized two bikes and four mobile phones from them. The suspects were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.