Three held with spurious seeds worth Rs.10.22 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North) nabbed three persons who were allegedly selling spurious seeds and seized 665 kilograms of seeds and a car from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught K Narvotham Reddy, 48, of Kamareddy, Vagala Srinivas, 43, of Mancherial and U Venumadhav, 36, of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad. The seized seeds were estimated to be worth Rs.10.22 lakh.

According to the police, Narvotham Reddy and his associates were procuring seeds from two persons in Gujarat illegally and selling it in Telangana.

“The three persons purchased a huge quantity of unauthorized cotton seeds at Rs.8,000 a kilogram and were selling it to customers here at Rs.15,000 a kg,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force).

The three persons along with the seized seeds were handed over to the Shahinyathgunj police for further action.

