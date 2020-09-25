Three hostel wardens suspended in Mancherial

On September 11 evening, Laxman, the warden of a hostel belonging to the department located in the district centre and his colleagues Meena Reddy and Malla Reddy got together and allegedly consumed liquor

Mancherial: Three wardens were suspended for partying on the premises of a government run hostel and for bringing discredit to the tribal welfare department on September 11. An order to this effect was issued by ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer Bhavesh Mishra on Friday. As per the order, the wardens included Naitham Laxman, Meena Reddy and Malla Reddy.

On September 11 evening, Laxman, the warden of a hostel belonging to the department located in the district centre and his colleagues Meena Reddy and Malla Reddy got together and allegedly consumed liquor. They used a female sweeper for cooking food for them. The sweeper, Mothe Swapna (30) committed suicide following a tiff with her paramour on the same day night. Bhavesh Mishra inquired into the incident and inspected the hostel on September 17, with the wardens drawing flak from different quarters of the society. He submitted a report to the commissioner of the tribal welfare department.

