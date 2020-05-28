Three Hyderabad firms shortlisted to develop alternative for Zoom app

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Out of the 10 companies shortlisted by the government of India to develop made-in-India video conferencing platforms are three Hyderabad-based companies — one 12-year-old company called PeopleLink, a two-year-old startup called SoulPage and another is five-year-old CyberHorizon Corp that has operations in Hanmakonda as well.

The other companies in the list include Zoho Corporation and Instrive Softlabs from Chennai, HCL Technologies from Noida, Aria Telecom from Ghaziabad, Data Ingenious Global and Sarv Webs from Jaipur, and Techgentsia Software Technologies from Alappuzha. All the companies will be receiving Rs 5 lakh from the government to develop a first prototype of the platform and post this, three companies out of the 10 will be selected to build the product further.

PeopleLink has been offering an entire range of video collaboration solutions, from hardware to software to web based video conferencing. The solution is currently available for unlimited meetings with a single host, 125 participants for 45 minute meetings.

Meanwhile, SoulPage was started to offer solutions in automation, digitisation with main focus on data sciences. The company’s core team was already working on developing a video conferencing solution for the education and healthcare sectors even before the innovation challenge was announced.

CyberHorizon Corp which has operations in the USA has its offices spread across Telangana with major work happening from Hyderabad. The company’s India head Arvind Uppalapati said that the platform has no limit on the number of people attending the video conference and the company has been working on providing secure video-based office platforms since its inception.

“The platform called Libero can accommodate 300 people at one time and is looking to scale up to 1,000 people going ahead,” said Vamsi Kurama, CTO, Soulpage IT Solutions. The company was co-founded by Murali Krishna Karuturi who is also the MD and Pushya Mitra who is also the head of technology.

In terms of features, all the three platforms are suited for future-ready video conferencing collaborations. SoulPage’s platform has features like noise cancellation, video enhancement, face detection using artificial intelligence (AI) along with recording and transcription facility, while CyberHorizon’s platform can work on low bandwidth and has many collaboration tools.

“The platform we are offering to the government will be more optimised from an ease of use perspective and at peak development time, our software team headcount was around 50 and it has taken them several years to reach a robust, secure video conferencing platform,” said Damanjeet Kaur, head-marketing, PeopleLink.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .