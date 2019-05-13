Three Hyderabad startups win at HDFC’s innovation summit

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:55 pm

Hyderabad: Three startups from Hyderabad, Loop Reality, BluSapphire and Appnovation Technology, have been chosen as winners at HDFC Bank’s regional Digital Innovation Summit (DIS) in the city. WorkApps, a startup from Pune was the fourth winner picked by the bank.

DIS is a platform launched by HDFC Bank for startups from across the globe to showcase their innovations. The participants are from the domains of cyber security, augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and rural agriculture among others. These solutions could power the bank’s next phase of growth.

At the summit held in Dlabs’, ISB, Hyderabad, 23 startups shortlisted from 132 applications presented their ideas to a jury comprising of HDFC Bank’s top management, representatives of Dlabs’, ISB Hyderabad, We -Hub, T-HUB and CIIE, IIM Ahmedabad.

Overall, more than 130 entrepreneurs applied to participate in the summit. These ideas were evaluated and shortlisted by a jury on the basis of uniqueness, business potential, usability and scalability, and compatibility with HDFC Bank’s business and technology platforms.

