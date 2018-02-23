Three in Hyderabad in dock for hawala racket

By | Published: 12:40 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Task Force, for the second time within a fortnight, busted a ‘hawala’ money transfer racket operating from Gujarati Galli at Koti and arrested three persons here on Thursday.

The police recovered Rs 27.9 lakh and other material from them. The money was being sent to Delhi to be delivered to another hawala agent.

Also read Cops bust major credit card scam in Hyderabad

The arrested were D Madhusudhana Prasad, 65, senior manager of KNR Constructions Limited, Kavuri Hills in Madhapur; Sohanlal alias Sonu, 22, a hawala agent from Gowliguda and Kishore Kumar, 27, a mobile store owner from Gujarati Galli. Balwanth Singh of Rajasthan, the key suspect, is absconding.

According to the police, Balwanth Singh migrated to Hyderabad with his family and started a bangle stole at Gowliguda Chaman, but quit after running into losses. He then developed contacts with hawala agents Kamal and Vikram from Delhi and Shanker from Mumbai.

“He found hawala profitable and set up the business here by hiring employees. Since then, he was illegally transferring money on a commission basis of 0.6 to 0.8 per cent,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao.

Singh used to communicate with other hawala agents across the country using WhatsApp, by maintaining a secret code of identification with a unique serial number of a Rs 100 or Rs 50 note, Rao said.

The Task Force had kept a watch on the racketeers and raided Krishna mobiles shop at Gujarati Galli and nabbed them. Unaccounted cash of Rs 27.9 lakh was seized.

The suspects, along with the seized cash, were handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.