Three including an aeronautical engineer held for theft in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police arrested two persons including an aeronautical engineer for posing as tenants and committing theft of household items, here on Wednesday.

The arrested duo is D Srivatsav (30), an aeronautical engineer from Road No 4, Kukatpally and Samba Rajkumar (49), an electronics trader from Saroornagar.

According to the police, Srivatsav surfed online for furnished houses offered for rent and contacted the house owners introducing himself as a pilot working for Air India.

“The duo forged identity documents including Aadhaar card and prepared fake online transaction receipt of having transferred advance rental and shared them with house owners on WhatsApp,” police said. They would convince the owners that their payments would be reflected in bank accounts within few days.

Believing them, the house owners rent out the premises and the duo would steal costly electronics and gadgets. “They would sell the stolen material and spend the money lavishly,” the police said.

Police recovered a car, televisions, mobile phones, laptops, home theater and refrigerator from them and further investigation is on. They were produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

