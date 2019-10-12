Three, including minor held for robbery in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Abdullapurmet police arrested on Friday three persons including a minor boy involved in a robbery in Abdullapurmet and an extortion case in Hayathnagar. Police recovered a car, mobile phones, cash and other material from them.

Amir, who works as a car driver for a doctor used to take his employer’s car and ply it as a cab between Hayathnagar and Vijayawada. While Amir pretended to be a cab driver, his two associates pretended as passengers.

“They targeted persons travelling alone during evening. Amir used to lure them on the pretext of dropping them at their destination at cheap fares. After running some distance, they overpower the passengers and rob them,” police said. In September last, the trio robbed a Kurnool native who was waiting at the LB Nagar bus stop to go to Vijayawada. When they reached Kothagudem, the trio threatened and robbed him before fleeing the spot. On October 3, the trio came in the same car to LB Nagar and targeted a Guntur resident who was waiting for a bus at the LB Nagar crossroads. While proceeding towards Vijayawada, they stopped the car in Hayathnagar and robbed him.

Based on complaints from the victims, cases were booked in Abdullapurmet and Hayathnagar and the gang was tracked and nabbed.

