Three including siblings killed in road accident in Suryapet

By | Published: 12:21 am

Suryapet: Three persons, including two siblings, died in a road accident at Kuntpally village of Maddiralamandal in the district on Friday evening.

The victims were identified as Chinnaboina Nandini (14) and Chinnaboina Anjali (12), daughters of Upendra. Their uncle, who was driving the vehicle also received serious injuries in the incident.

The victims belong to Chillamcherla village of Marripeda mandal of Mahaboobad district. Nandini was a Class nine student while Anjali was a seventh Class student. The siblings died on the spot in the accident while the uncle’s condition was said to be critical.

According to police, the accident took place at 8.20 pm while they were returning to their native place on a motorcycle after attending a function in their relative’s house at Gorantla village in Maddirala mandal.

The motorcycle they were travelling fell down when trying to avoid collision with another motorcycle and an overspeeding lorry ran over them. A five year old girl, who was on the other motorcycle, was also received minor injuries in the incident.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital at Suryapet for post-mortem. Maddirala police filed a case and started investigation.

