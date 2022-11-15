| Three Injured After Firecrackers Go Off In Auto Rickshaw In Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:19 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Sangareddy: Three persons suffered serious burn injuries after a firecracker misfired and landed on a bundle of more crackers that were being taken in an auto-rickshaw trolley in Sangareddy town.

It is said that the crackers were burst during a rally taken out by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to mark the inauguration of the Government Medical College in the district headquarters on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the crackers were being carried in an auto trolley when a cracker that was burst during the celebration misfired and landed on a bundle of crackers. Three TRS workers were injured with one person sustaining serious injuries.

They were rushed to Government Hospital Sangareddy for treatment.