Three injured as auto rams lorry at Shadnagar

Published: 2:43 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons, including two children, were injured when an auto-rickshaw rammed a lorry at Chattanapally in Shadnagar on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place at the bypass road. A woman and two children who were travelling in the auto-rickshaw were trapped inside. Locals broke the windscreen and pulled them out.

The injured were shifted to the local government hospital for treatment.

