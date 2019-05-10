Three injured in clash in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured when two local groups clashed at Nadeem Colony in Golconda here late night on Friday. The incident occurred when one of the groups attacked the other with sharp edged weapons during a fight over parking. According to the Golconda police, Jaleel Rabbani, Javed Rabbani and Salim Rabbani attacked Abdul Rehman, Danish and Arshad, all three from the same locality, after a fight over the parking space near their house. Tension prevailed in the locality following the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.