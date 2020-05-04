Three injured in clash in Hyderabad’s Old City

By | Published: 12:56 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured when two groups clashed after minor altercation over sitting near a house in Moinbagh locality of Bhavaninagar of the old city on Sunday night. The police booked two cases and detained a few persons.

According to the police, some persons were sitting outside a house belonging to a businessman at Moinbagh during the lockdown when the latter objected to their presence. An altercation ensued after which a few persons belonging to both the groups attacked each other with sticks resulting in injuries to three persons.

On information, the police reached the spot and dispersed the gathering. The injured persons were shifted to a hospital for treatment. The police registered two cases and are investigating.

As a precautionary measure a police picket was posted in the area.

