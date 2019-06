By | Published: 3:47 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured when two motorcycles crashed into each other on the city outskirts at Shamshabad here on Monday.Police sources said the mishap occurred when one of the speeding bikes came in the wrong direction, lost control and hit another motorcycle ahead.

Three persons riding two vehicles fell on the road and suffered grievous bleeding injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital. One person is said to be critical.The Shamshabad police are investigating.