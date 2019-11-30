Three inter-State shutter lifters arrested in Nirmal

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Nirmal: Three members of an inter-State shutter lifting gang were arrested by Nirmal police on Saturday. A car, Rs 9,300 in cash and tools used for opening shutters were recovered from the trio.

Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju said that the accused were identified as Srinatha, Manjunatha, and Narayana Swamy, all of them work as drivers and were from Karnataka. The three were detained by sleuths of two special teams, following a tip off.

During the course of interrogation, the trio confessed to the crimes and said they took the route to earn easy money so that they could lead a lavish life. The three admitted that they were targeting business establishments in several parts of Telangana and Maharashtra by renting cars in Karnataka. They said they formed a gang to burgle cash from the shops and outlets of various products.

Nirmal police formed two special teams for nabbing the inter-State offenders following serial night burglaries registered in Mamada mandal in the third week of November. The teams were sent to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The Superintendent commended Nirmal Additional SP S Srinivas Rao, DSP Upender Reddy, Soan Inspector Jeevan Reddy Laxmanachanda, Sub-Inspector K Vinay, his counterpart of Mamada V Anusha, constables Abdul Zameer, D Ravi, T Ravi, B Swamy for solving the case. He suggested owners of private cars not to trust unknown persons when hiring their vehicles.

