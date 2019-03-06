Three killed as tractor overturns in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Nagarkurnool: In a tragic incident, three agricultural labourers died after coming under a groundnut crusher on Wednesday. The incident took place near Nallavelli village in Nagarkurnool mandal, when ten labourers, all residents of Lingasanipally village of Bijinapally mandal, were returning home after working in a groundnut farm in Nallavelli. The victims identified as Parandhamulu, Gowramma and Jayama died on the spot, while three others sustained critical injuries. A woman named Satyamma has lost one of her legs in the accident.