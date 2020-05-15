Three killed as unknown vehicle runs over bike in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:01 pm

Mancherial: In a freak mishap, three persons including a woman and her teenage daughter were killed when an unidentified vehicle dashed against a motorbike on which they were travelling on the outskirts of Mandamarri town on Friday early morning.

Mandamarri Sub-Inspector Shiva Kumar said that the deceased were Bakam Komuraiah (48), a resident of Perakapalli village in Bellampalli mandal, their relative Pothurajula Sujatha (37), and her daughter Kavya (18), belonging to Luxettipet mandal.

Komuraiah, Sujatha and Kavya sustained serious head injuries when the unknown vehicle mowed down their two-wheeler near KK open cast project, on the edges of the coal belt town at around 4 am, resulting in instantaneous death for the three. They were proceeding to Luxettipet after attending a function Bellampalli at the time of the accident.

Family members of both Komuraiah and Sujatha were devastated following the incident.

Cops rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Mancherial district headquarters hospital for performing post-mortem. Based on a complaint received from one of the family members of Sujatha, a case was registered against the driver of the vehicle. Investigations were taken up.

