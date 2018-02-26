Three killed in early morning mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:36 am 11:38 am

Hyderabad: Three persons of a family died and three others suffered injuries after the car they were traveling was caught under wooden logs that fell off a lorry.

The tragic incident at Kothagudem here in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Padmaja, 48, Swapna, 37, and Manikantha, 11, all residents of Ramanthapur.

Police said the victims were heading home after attending a function, and the incident occurred when the driver of the lorry lost control while negotiating a turn at Kothagudem.

“He saw the car coming from the opposite side and applied brakes. Though the vehicles escaped from colliding with each other, the logs fell off the lorry and on the car resulting in the accident,” an official said.

The lorry driver fled the spot abandoning the lorry. Abdullapurmet police have booked a case and are investigating.