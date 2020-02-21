Three killed in accidents in Sangareddy

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Sangareddy: Three persons were killed in two separate road accidents on NH-65 in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Two Bihari youths, who were proceeding on a moped towards Zaheerabad hit a stationery goods lorry parked roadside near Sadasivapet town. The youths, struck under the goods lorry, died on the spot as they have sustained serious injuries all over the body. The victims were identified as Arjun and Bheema, migrated workers from Bihar and both aged about 30 years. Sadhasivapet Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

In another incident, another migrant from Bidar died and his relative has sustained serious injuries in a road accident at MPDO office Patancheru. According to Patancheru Police, the victim Vallepu Ashok Chander (40) and his relative Raju (22) were proceeding towards Shankarparlly. He has hit his two-wheeler to road divider in a bid to avoid hitting a pedestrian. Ashok died while he is being shifted to a hospital. Raju, the pillion rider, was battling for life in the hospital. A case was registered.

