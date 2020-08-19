Three killed in house collapse in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 11:55 am

Mahabubnagar: Three members of a family were killed instantly when a portion of their house collapsed due to incessant rains, in Pagidyal village of Gandeed mandal in the early hours of Wednesday, according to reports reaching the district headquarters.

Reports said Sharanamma (37) and her daughters Bhavani (13) and Vaishali (9) were killed. Her husband Mallesh and son wh0 were sleeping outside were saved from the mishap.

