Three killed in road mishap in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Three persons died and two others were injured when an RTC bus rammed into the autorickshaw they were travelling near Mallaram Gandi area on Monday. All of them belonged to Pitlam mandal in Kamareddy district.

The accident happened when the Nizamabad-bound Banswada Depot RTC bus hit the autorickshaw that was proceeding towards Banswada. Police rushed to the spot on being alerted by the locals. While the bodies were shifted to Nizamabad Government General Hospital for postmortem, the injured were shifted to the same hospital for treatment.

