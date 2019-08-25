Three killed in various road accidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in various road accidents reported in the city. A 33 year-old motorcyclist died after he was mowed down by an unknown vehicle at Chandrayangutta early on Sunday. The deceased identified as Faisal Bin Saleh, a resident of Barkas was going on his Bullet motorcycle when an unknown vehicle hit him. “Faisal fell off the bike and sustained injuries. A few passers-by immediately shifted him to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him as dead,” the police said.

The Chandrayangutta police registered a case and are making efforts to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

In another accident, A 37 year-old M Arun Kumar died on the spot after the car he was travelling in was hit by a truck at Pedda Amberpet in Hayathnagar on Saturday night. Kumar, a sound engineer from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, said the Hayathnagar police who are investigating the case.

In another similar incident at Moinabad, Afroz Ahmed, 26, a businessman from Santoshnagar, was injured severely after his car was hit by an oncoming lorry at Shahpur Gate on Moinabad road on August 13 and succumbed to the injuries on Saturday night after battling for life for 12 days at a hospital.

