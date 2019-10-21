Three killed, several injured in different incidents in Khammam

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Khammam: Three persons died, several others were injured and a truck driver went missing in different incidents in the district on Monday.

In an incident at Laxmipuram in Konijerla mandal, a private bus overturned leading to the death of a 60-year-old passenger. The deceased was identified as D Chitti Babu of Thegada village of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district.

According to police, the bus was going to Bhadrachalam from KPHB in Hyderabad. Rash driving by the driver was said to be the reason for the accident. A passenger, Anjamma, complained that the driver was driving the vehicle recklessly all through the journey.

The local SI Ellaiah rushed to the spot and shifted six injured persons to Khammam for treatment. It was said that there were around ten passengers when the incident took place. ACP Prasanna Kumar also visited the spot.

A truck driver, Nageswar Rao, went missing after the truck he was driving fell into a tank used for aquaculture. He was returning from Nachepalli in Nelakondapalli with fish load, when the truck skidded off the bund on the tank and fell in the water.

Since the incident took place in late evening hours, the police were not able to fish out the body of the driver.

At Reddygudem village of Konijerla mandal a farmer called Y Adinarayana Reddy (40) died of electrocution while working in the field. In a road accident near Kusumanchi a 25 year old youth biker Murali has died when he was hit by a speeding truck.

