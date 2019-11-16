Three killed, three injured in boiler explosion in Bihar

By | Published: 1:32 pm

Motihari: Three persons were killed and three others injured when the boiler of a plant exploded in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Saturday, police said.

The boiler of the cooking plant of an NGO at Bangra Nagar panchayat area exploded when labourers were preparing mid-day meal to be supplied to schools, Sugauli Police Station SHO, Rohit Kumar said.

Three labourers were killed in the boiler explosion and three others were injured, the SHO said.

Sugauli Circle Officer (CO), Gyan Prakash said an NGO was supplying mid-day meal in government schools of the Sugauli block after preparing the food at its centralised cooking plant.

The CO said police have sent all the three bodies for post mortem at Motihari Sadar hospital.

The three injured persons were admitted to the local primary health centre.

One seriously injured person was referred to Motihari first and from there to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Patna, the CO added.