Three KLIS reservoirs being emptied for maintenance

Hyderabad: In a massive exercise of readying the multi-stage Kaleshwaram project to lift 530 TMC of water from the next season, engineers started to empty out its main three reservoirs.

On Saturday, all the 11 pumps at Medigadda, which have a capacity to lift 2 TMC of water, were turned on, as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The water will be lifted to Annaram, Sundilla, Yellampalli and Mid Manair.

“The plan is to continue lifting water for a fortnight. The idea is to pump out water from Medigadda, Aannaram and Sundilla so that we can take up inspections. This was the first season and there was heavy inflow due to flood. We need to check if there are any damages to the barrages or reservoirs. After rectifications, if any, we will refill the reservoirs from the next season,” Sridhar Rao Deshpande, OSD (Irrigation) at CMO, told Telangana Today.

The State has a cushion of 16 TMC in Lower Manair Dam and 8 TMC in Yellampalli so that the water pumped from the main reservoirs can be stored. This will allow the smooth conduct of inspections and repairs.

Presently, there is 14 TMC in Medigadda, 4 TMC in Annaram and 3 TMC in Sundilla. After pumping this water, if needed, the department will also lift the gates and release some to facilitate inspection in the summer. The government is mulling to store the surplus water of the monsoon at Tupakulagudem reservoir, which is being built with a storage capacity of 7 TMC.

