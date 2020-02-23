Three laborers killed, five injured as debris caved in Sirpur Paper Mills

By | Published: 10:30 am 11:58 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a midnight tragedy, three laborers were killed and five others sustained serious injuries as earth caved in on them when they were engaged in digging a boiler at Sirpur Paper Mills private limited in Kaghaznagar on Saturday. Few more laborers are feared to have been trapped in the debris. The medical condition of the injured is learned to be critical.

Sources said that the deceased were identified Raghunathram, Chota Baniya and Ranjith belonging to Jharkhand. The injured were Mallu Ravidash, Santosh Ram, Harikan Ram, Rampraneeth and Sanjay Ram of the similar state. They were recruited by a contractor of SPM on contract basis few months back.

Raghunathram, Chota Baniya and Ranjith died and five other received major injuries when they were trapped under the debris around midnight.

The five were rescued by members rescue team and police who rushed to the spot upon learning about the incident. Workers of paper manufacturers allege that around five more laborers were still struck in the 50-feet deep inside the ground.

ASP YVS Sudheendra is monitoring rescue operations and oxygen is being supplied to those who were trapped. Efforts were on to bring out the laborers. The injured were rushed to a government hospital in Mancherial. Their medical condition is serious, according to the sources. The management imposed restrictions on entry of pressmen to the spot of the mishap.

It may be recalled that JK Paper Limited is reviving the sick SPM, an integrated paper and pulp factory. It has invested Rs 628 crore. The paper was shut down due to losses in 2018, affecting livelihood of around 3,000 workers. Considering the plight of employee, the TRS government announced a slew of incentives for reopening the mill, which was established by the then Nizam government in 1936.

