Three lakh jobs to be created in Hyderabad in 3-5 years

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad is setting a new benchmark in office space absorption which is pegged between 6.8 million sft to 7.5 million sft for 2017. The momentum will continue for the coming three to five years and 8 million sft office space leasing a year is possible. During the same time, the office space segment along is likely to see investments close to Rs 9,000 crore in Hyderabad says Sandip Patnaik, Managing Director, Hyderabad, JLL in an interaction with B Krishna Mohan

Trend

As far as the commercial office space is concerned, we are currently in the best phase in the last 20 years. This year, till December end, we are going to see the office space absorption from 6.8 million sft to 7.5 million sft, this will be the second highest in India after Bengaluru. Last year, we did about 6.5 million sft. The way things are going, with more companies investing, we see that in the next three to four years, Hyderabad is well poised to lease out about 8 million sft on a yearly basis. In the next five years, more than 25-30 million sft Grade A space supply will come. This will mean an investment of close to Rs 8,750 crore to Rs 10,500 crore and employment creation to about 3,00,000 people. Housing demand will also follow, typically with a lag of 18 months. Rentals in Hitec City, which were around Rs 40 a year-and-half ago, are now between Rs 62 and Rs 65 per sft per month rental.

Fortune 500 companies in city

JP Morgan has recently signed 8-9 lakh sft in Hitec City. Then we State Street signing 2.5 lakh sft. Then there are likes of Synchrony, Apple, Development Bank of Singaprore and Amazon among others have signed for significant amount of space for expansion. All this expansion of Fortune 500 speaks volumes about the confidence they have on Hyderabad as a city. This was not there before 2015.

New players

There were only a handful of developers- 3 to 4 developers from the city and some from other States who were making IT parks. But now you see big ones from Bengaluru are making IT parks in Hyderabad and their quality is good. Embassy JV with Phoenix is doing three to four projects, Salarpuria is doing three to four projects, Divyasree is doing one project. All these developers are expanding in Hyderabad.

Housing

When new job creation happens, when salaries go up, the purchasing power goes up. A lot of projects are happening around the Outer Ring Road towards the western corridor. A lot many projects will come up. For instance Prestige is doing a 20-acre project. Developers will now do units ranging from 1,000 sft to 1,500 sft. The sweet spot is between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 80 lakh. Real estate in Hyderabad stabilized in one year after the State was formed. There is a history that office space demand creates a demand for housing. Residential rates are among the lowest in India. Things will improve further when outside developers come here to do residential projects. As of now Prestige is here but more will come.

City expansion

City will expand towards Police Academy, Narsingi and then move towards airport. Second, is the Rajendranagar belt where they are trying to do Financial District Part 2 at Budwel. Land parcels are available in Nallagandla and Tellapur. That area will also grow. Metro will improve the connectivity to east and this will see some development.

Open plots

Reputed developments are doing plotting. It is easier to manage and cash flows are fast. There is a huge scope for quality open plot projects. Many are giving additional amenities- club house, swimming pool and walk areas beyond the commonly given power, roads and drain facilities. But plotting is happening in emerging areas and will take about seven years for them to develop.

FSM

Facilities Service Management is labour intensive. In Hyderabad, we are doing more than 17 million sft of facility management. Corporates are keen on outsourcing this as it a high pressure and low margin job. Corporates want standard offerings.