Three liquor shops fined for dumping plastic in Mancherial

Mancherial: Three liquor outlets were fined Rs 20,000 each for dumping plastic and empty bottles of alcohol in Thandur mandal centre on Monday.

District Collector Bharati Hollikeri instructed the concerned officials to impose penalty against the outlets during her visit to the mandal headquarters as part of the ongoing 30-day action plan for developing rural civic bodies. It is the second such incident in the last three days.

Bharati fumed at Thandur Mandal Parishad Officer and sarpanch of the mandal centre after finding untidy environs and piles of garbage on the streets. She directed Panchayat Raj Secretary of Thandur to impose penalty against the three liquor shops holding business establishments responsible for dumping plastic, empty liquor bottles and other scrap generated by the outlets.

The IAS officer then told local authorities to convene a meeting, inviting members of self-help groups. She said that no programme would be successful unless people were involved in it.

She requested the public to maintain the upkeep of their surroundings and not to throw plastic on the streets. She requested them not to cause stagnation of water and to shun unused articles.

The Collectors opined both public representatives and authorities alone could not develop a region. She sought everyone to extend their support in keeping premises clean and to improve sanitation of rural parts. She stated that stinking and unclean surroundings would give rise to population of mosquitoes that in return result in outbreak of certain epidemics.

It may be recalled that a wine shop was fined Rs 30,000 for dumping the plastic at Medaripet village in Dandepalli mandal on Friday. It was Bharati Hollikeri who instructed local PR Secretary to crack whip against the outlet when she was taking part in the 30-day action plan for growing villages. She joined locals in cleaning streets, drains and surroundings.

